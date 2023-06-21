Qureshi, Asad instigated PTI workers to damage public property, prosecutor tells court

Islamabad court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Asad Qaiser.

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Tuesday rejected the bail petitions of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and others in a case registered by Tar­nol Police Station. Additional Dis­trict and Session Judge Tahir Ali Sap­ra announced the verdict on the bail petitions of the accused. Shah Mah­mood Qureshi and Asad Umar also appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bokhari Advo­cate said that a baseless case had been prepared against his client and he had no connections with the vi­olation of section-144. He said that neither his client was not present at the crime scene nor he instigated his party workers. He prayed the court to confirm the bail of Shah Mah­mood Qureshi in the said case.

Prosecutor Zahid Asif said that the accused had instigated the protest­ers through his tweet and instructed them to come out for the agitation. He said that there was sufficient proof and material against Qureshi.

He further said that Asad Umar be­longed to Islamabad’s constituency and his party workers came out for riot on his call. He prayed the court to terminate the bail petitions of both accused. Shah Mahmood Quer­shi said that he had appealed to his party workers to protest in a peace­ful manner. He said that he had not instigated workers to damage public property. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and later terminated the interim bail pe­titions of the accused. The court also dismissed the bail petitions of co-ac­cused including Nasir Mehmood, Khan Bahadar, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Imtiaz, Jamsheed Mu­ghal and Anwar Zaib.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tues­day dismissed the interim bail pe­tition of former speaker nation­al assembly Asad Qaiser in a case registered by Sangjani Police Sta­tion. Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra announced the verdict after hearing arguments from two sides at length.

Asad Qaiser’s lawyer Afzal Mu­rawat prayed the court to confirm the interim bail of his client as he had no connect with the crime.