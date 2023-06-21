Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God – A tale of political struggle in Pakistan

Prior to the emergence of Islam in Arabia, women were considered merely as an object in the households, who were a cause of em­barrassment and were buried alive as an infant. Islam lib­erated women from injustice and oppres­sion and made thema source of dignity. Throughout the Islamic history, women have played a phenomenal role in upholding the principles of the religion as scholars, jurists, leaders, philan­thropists and business women.

The Prophet (PBUH)’s house­hold itself served as a beacon of light and set a course for the women’s empowerment. The Prophet (PBUH)’s granddaugh­ter, Bibi Zainab (SA), accom­panied her brother Imam Hus­sain (AS) to Karbala to stand up against the atrocities of the Um­mayad caliph - Yazid. After the massacre of Karbala, Bibi Zain­ab (SA) along with the severed heads of the martyrs and the family’s women and children was forced to march to Yazid’s court in Damascus, where she refused to bow down and deliv­ered a defiant speech which is an inspiration for all the women even today.

Following into the footsteps of the household of the Proph­et (PBUH), the struggle for the achievementof Pakistan also witnessed Muslim women at the forefront, standing beside their men and fearlessly demanding freedom. Quaid-i-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah’s rise as a top Muslim leader in India,provided an opportunity to Indian Muslim womento actively participate in politics. Quaid-i-Azam created All India Muslim Women’s Sub-committee to promote women’s participation in the independence movement. Mohtar­ma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra’ana Lia­quat Ali Khan, Begum Shaista Ikramullah and some others were the few prominent women leaders of that time. In addition to them, thousands of grassroots women activists mobilized masses in In­dia and launched campaigns to get political support for the slo­gan, ‘Lay kerahen gay Pakistan’.

After the creation of Pakistan in 1947, the country kept oscil­lating between multiple mili­tary rule and democratic gov­ernments.It was during one of the darkest Martial Law regimes of General Ziaul Haq from 1977-1988, that women’s movement once again emerged to resist the imposition of regressive laws against them.Some of the restrictions imposed by General Zia’s regime on women included the Law of evidence(Qanun-e-Shahadat Order) and Hudood ordinance. The law of evidence regarded women’s testimony less than a man while the Hu­dood ordinanceconcealed the distinction between rape and adultery. The Hudood Ordi­nance also required that for an offence to be proven, it had to be witnessed by two-four Muslim male adults which left women helpless. As a result of such dis­criminatory laws, Women’s Ac­tion Forum (WAF) emerged to rebel against them and created a space for the voices of women activists to be heard in Pakistan.

After deposing and executing the elected Prime Minister Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto (Shaheed) by imposing Martial Law, General Zia remained in power with full autocracy from July 1977 till his sudden death in August 1988.During his tenure, Mr. Bhutto’s party: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) continued to struggle for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan through launching Movement for the restoration of democracy (MRD) under the leadership of his widow Begum Nusrat Bhutto and daughter Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Sha­heed) together with the PPP ji­yalas and some few other politi­cal parties.

BegumBhutto took her strug­gle to the court, challenging the unconstitutional takeover by General Zia in the Supreme Court. When the court dismissed her petition, she did not give up, rather bravely launched protests on the streets of Pakistan. She suffered many indignities dur­ing the martial law regime, be it thebeatings at the hands of Gen­eral Zia’s goons or beingregu­larly put in jail and under house arrest, but she demonstrated remarkable courage in the time of adversities. Together with her mother, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) also defiantly struggled for a democratic Paki­stan, by enduring oppression, imprisonment and exile with great perseverance and patience. She, however, refused to com­promise at the cost of democ­racy and the rights of people and preferred to suffer than to bow down to an unjust dictator. It was the heroic leadership of PPP which provided an inspiration to the party’s women jiyalis to fear­lessly protest against the atroci­ties of General Zia.

Among the many lionheart­ed women workers of PPP, my grandmother Ms. Farkhanda Bokhari (late) was an ardent supporter of the Bhuttos and a loyal member of PPP who faced brutal state torture during Gen­eral Zia’s regime in her fight for a democratic Pakistan.She was imprisoned in the torture cell of Lahore fort and was later in 1981 forced to go in an exile and board a plane handcuffed and blindfolded along with the oth­er 53 male political prisoners. In her struggle for democracy, my grandmother Ms. Bokhari was supported by her fam­ily especially her husband and my grandfather, a famous Urdu poet, writer and professor: Mr. Shohrat Bokhari (late) and their three children. Ms. Bokhari was close to both Begum Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Sha­heed)and fought beside them against the Martial law regime. Due to her relentless struggle against the military dictatorship and unwavering commitment to her party and the vision of her leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to, Amnesty International recog­nized and declared Ms.Bokhari a ‘Prisoner of Conscience’.

It was Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) who ini­tially encouraged Ms. Bokhari to pen down her tale of suffer­ing torture, life threats and all those gruesome atrocities dur­ing General Zia’s era. In 2012, she wrote her autobiography by the title of ‘Yeh Bazi Ishq ki Bazi Hai’ in which she de­scribed those horrifying times when political workers of PPP were publicly hanged, impris­oned, flogged and even sent into a forced exile during Gen­eral Zia’s regime. Her autobi­ography also sheds light on her meetings with Begum Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) in Lahore and later in London during exile, where she remained active in party gatherings and activities. In later years of her life, despite taking this decision to gradu­ally corner herself from the ac­tive politics, my grandmother remained a staunch supporter of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed), who used to address her as a sister in her letters.

I remember that when Mohtarma was assassinated in Rawalpindi in December 2007, it was one of the most tragic events in the life of my grandmother, after the demise of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his sons (Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto). She was devastated to hear the news of Mohtarma’s assassi­nation and wept profusely. At that time, it felt like one of her real sisters had been assassi­nated. There was so much pain in her words for Mohtarma, which reflected her sincerity and deep devotion towards the Bhutto family and their mission to make a prosperous, peace­ful and a democratic Pakistan. In 2011, my grandmother Ms. Bokhari also went to Garhi Khu­da Bakhsh to pay her respect and tribute to her martyred leaders. One thing she always used to advise us from her ex­perience was: ‘Do not compro­mise the truth, even if death is the only option you are given to choose’. I think as a nation we should always remember those unsung heroes and heroines who have made unprecedented sacrifices for this country in the past and try to follow into their footsteps in our fight against oppression and inequality for an inclusive, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

MARYAM NAQVI

Maryam Naqvi is a Social Policy Analyst and a maternal granddaughter of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP)’s loyal political activist Ms. Farkhanda Bokhari (late) and the famous Urdu poet Mr. Shohrat Bokhari (late).