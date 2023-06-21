Rescue 1122, front line fighter in emergency situations

Khyber - The Rescue 1122 referral ambulance service has played a crucial role in transporting 4,396 emergencies to Peshawar from across the district of Khyber for two years. A recent report released by Rescue 1122, Khyber highlighted the provision of first aid and ambulance facilities for various emergency cases, including 503 delivery cases, which were safely transferred from health centres in Khyber to the Peshawar health centre for essential medical care.

According to the report, the Headquarter Hospital in Landi Kotal alone accounted for 2,735 patients who received referral services, including 355 delivery cases, during the past two years. Additional cases were also transferred from various health centres in the region. Jamrud health centre saw 720 cases being referred, while Dogra Hospital in Bara and Lawara Mena Mulogaori accounted for 706 and 175 cases respectively. Smaller numbers were reported from other centres such as Basic Health Center in Ali Masjid (9 cases), Bazaar Zakha Khel Hospital (50 patients), and MCH Centre in Landi Kotal (1 case).

District Emergency Officer Syed Shoab Mansoor expressed his appreciation for Rescue 1122’s efforts, emphasizing their role as frontline fighters in emergencies