Rupee gains 4 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 4 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.25. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs290.5 and Rs293, respectively. The price of the Euro went up by Rs0.7 to close at Rs313.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs2.02, whereas a decrease of Rs0.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.20 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs368.07. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 2 paisas each to close at Rs78.19 and Rs76.56, respectively.