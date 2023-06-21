Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister for presenting ideal budget

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Minister for Com­munication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran congratulated to Balochistan Chief Minister and Finance Minister for presenting the ex­emplary budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that the annual bud­get of 2023-24 was tax-free which was a pro-poor budget, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) especially the Chief Minister de­served appreciation for prepar­ing a pro-people budget. 

According to its manifesto, BAP gave relief to the peo­ple, who made the life of the people and employees easier, he said adding that the pre­sented budget would increase employment opportunities which could boost the over­all development and public money would spend on the welfare of people. He said that the budget for health, educa­tion, peace, security, and con­struction has been increased compared to previous years, despite all the challenges, the provincial government gave relief to the people.

PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023