Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister for presenting ideal budget

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Com­munication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran congratulated to Balochistan Chief Minister and Finance Minister for presenting the ex­emplary budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that the annual bud­get of 2023-24 was tax-free which was a pro-poor budget, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) especially the Chief Minister de­served appreciation for prepar­ing a pro-people budget.

According to its manifesto, BAP gave relief to the peo­ple, who made the life of the people and employees easier, he said adding that the pre­sented budget would increase employment opportunities which could boost the over­all development and public money would spend on the welfare of people. He said that the budget for health, educa­tion, peace, security, and con­struction has been increased compared to previous years, despite all the challenges, the provincial government gave relief to the people.