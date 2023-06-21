Senate Chairman Perks

Last Friday, the Senate unanimously and hastily passed a private member bill, which makes the Senate chairman, whether serving or retired, one of the most privileged persons in Pakistan. While there was little coverage of this bill prior to it being passed, it has now attracted criticism from multiple quarters given the tone deaf nature of the changes proposed while the country finds itself on the brink of default.

As per reports, The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2023 was supported by all the mainstream political parties and will now go to the president for his assent after being passed by the National Assembly. Once enforced, the bill will affect all the past, present and all future Senate chairmen at the cost of taxpayers’ money. The new provisions are concerning as they allow the chairman to charter a commercial to go anywhere, in addition to a full security detail of at least ten personnel to former chairmen, provisions for government-sponsored travel of their domestic staff as well as family members.

There are of course other unnecessaary perks as well, but the bottom line is that it sends the wrong message while people struggle to make ends meet as a result of the crushing economic crisis. What is encouraging to see is that the PPP has now taken a stand against this bill as Senator Salim Mandviwalla has strongly opposed the bill suggesting it should be revisited. Other senior members of the party have also stated that they cannot support the bill given the economic realities facing the country.

It is unfortunate to see the Senate Chairman defend the bill and argue that it would not burden the national exchequer, and it only shows how out of touch certain members of the ruling elite are at the moment. The bill proposes unjust privileges that are not acceptable, and it is now unlikely that it will be passed without being debated and amended on the floor. The hope is that there is much needed introspection among the circles of power to come up with a bill that is more in line with the ground reality of the country.