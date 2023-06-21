Speakers call for practical steps to channelise border trade

QUETTA - Speakers at a seminar on Tues­day called for taking practical measures to properly chan­nelise the border trade from the Balochistan province in order to formalize this practice for the ultimate benefit of people.

The Seminar - Developments in Balochistan - was organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI). They also called for initiating dialogue to sort out the issues and resolve dif­ferences in this regard.

Former Chief Minister Balo­chistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Sena­tor Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, for­mer federal minister Zubeida Jalal, MNA Danesh Kumar, MPA Sanaullah Baloch and Sarfaraz Bugti were the panelists, said a news release. President IPRI Amb. Raza Muhammad high­lighted the need to bridge the gap between elite and down­trodden in the province, which was rich in natural and human resources. Jam Kamal said that liaison between stakeholders and common strata ought to be restored in order to boost peo­ple’s confidence. He said that the poverty level in Balochistan was very high as compared to other areas of the country due to minimal infrastructure in the province. “This leads to insur­gency as deprivation is cashed by vested forces,” he elucidated.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that small things could make a big differ­ence, and it was time to start afresh. He said uneven develop­ment was not specific to Balo­chistan and added there were two paradigms -- law & order and other development in the province. MNA Danesh Kumar talked about the social cohesion, adding there was no specific treatment with the minorities, especially Hindu in the prov­ince. He called upon the govern­ment to allocate sufficient funds to develop the province at par with other areas of the country.

Kumar proudly shared that minorities were free to practice their religion in the province.

Sanaullah Baloch said the mega development projects would ultimately ensure the up­lift of people in the province.

Zubeida Jamal, former federal minister, pointed out the wid­ening gaps in the development sectors of the province. She said 75 percent of Baloch population was below 30 years, and it was a challenge for the government, in terms of unemployment and imparting quality education.