Surplus Reported

For the third consecutive month, Pakistan posted a current account surplus of $255 million in contrast to April’s $78 million. This marks a significant jump primarily due to the increase of exports, and subsequent ban on certain imports. While this is worth celebrating, and can serve as a reminder of the potential that Pakistan holds, looking at one positive indicator to assert that the economy is recovering paints an untrue picture of what the reality is. We need to dive deeper into this, and focus on unlocking funding and reopening the economy.

In the same month last year, the country recorded a deficit of $1.5 billion, and now we seem to be gaining ground as there has been a steady surplus for the last three months. Exports rose to $2.6 billion, in comparison to $2.1 billion in April, primarily because Pakistan has been aiming to maximise the sale of raw materials to the international community. As a result of all this, the trade deficit has also reduced to $1.2 billion. All this indicates that our efforts to revive the economy are proving to be fruitful, but only slightly.

The fact of the matter remains, that new policies have closed off the economy to the global community. In April alone, imports fell by 33 percent as goods thought to be ‘unnecessary’ were banned from being brought into the country. This serves as a reflection of slow economic growth, and any claims that support the belief that we are recovering are ill-informed. We need to factor in a host of other problems that still remain.

In the last 11 months of the current fiscal year, remittances fell by 13 percent and now only amount to $24.8 billion. This marks a 10.4 percent reduction on a year-on-year basis and speaks to the failure of the government to secure this payment from international citizens. More than this, the overall balance of payments situation is also precarious at best. Our foreign reserves stand at $4 billion, which is enough to cover only one month of integral imports. The reason why this is so problematic is because there are indications that we may not get the long-awaited assistance owed by the IMF. The EFF programme in any case is set to expire by the end of June so we are on a very strict deadline by which we have to secure enough funding to retain functions in the country, but also pay off loans and debt that amounts to at least $900 billion.

It is vital that while we focus on increasing exports, we must look at other streams of revenue and funding which is likely to become tougher to secure once the IMF deal elapses. The government must work on this proactively.