Sweden committed to support Pakistan, says envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson said yesterday that Sweden was committed to support the people and government of Pakistan as they continue to recover from the widespread devastation caused by the country’s worst floods in recent history. Addressing an event here organized by the Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, he said rebuilding basic infrastructure in Pakistan was of high priority where Sweden had the opportunity to contribute with significant sustainable solutions in a number of vital areas. The event was held in partnership with Business Sweden - the Swedish Trade & Invest Council to launch a report launch event: “Rebuild for a resilient Pakistan”. The envoy said the report paints a picture of a private sector that is eager to help and that sees opportunities coming out of a difficult situation, with a shared vision of cooperating to create the right conditions for growth and prosperity in Pakistan for the future.”