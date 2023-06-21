Sweden committed to support Pakistan, says envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Swe­den to Pakistan Henrik Persson said yesterday that Sweden was committed to support the people and gov­ernment of Pakistan as they continue to recover from the widespread devasta­tion caused by the country’s worst floods in recent histo­ry. Addressing an event here organized by the Embassy of Sweden and Business Swe­den, he said rebuilding basic infrastructure in Pakistan was of high priority where Sweden had the opportunity to contribute with signifi­cant sustainable solutions in a number of vital areas. The event was held in partner­ship with Business Sweden - the Swedish Trade & Invest Council to launch a report launch event: “Rebuild for a resilient Pakistan”. The en­voy said the report paints a picture of a private sec­tor that is eager to help and that sees opportunities coming out of a difficult situation, with a shared vi­sion of cooperating to cre­ate the right conditions for growth and prosperity in Pakistan for the future.”