Technical glitches in EFS to be removed: Collector Customs

LAHORE - Collector Customs Lahore Saira Agha on Tuesday assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of removing the glitches in Export Finance Scheme (EFS) at the earliest to make it user friendly to enhance trading activities and improve the inflows of foreign exchange in the country. She was chairing a workshop jointly organized by the APTMA and Collectorate of Customs here at APTMA North Zone office. Collector Customs Sambarial Nayar Shafiq and Additional Collector Farah Farooq also accompanied her on the occasion. Chairman APTMA North Zone Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir welcomed the team. Technical staff from member mills also attended the workshop. Collector Customs Lahore said that all steps were being taken to promote the EFS, as it was very close to their hearts. She said the prime objective of the Scheme was to streamline the exports in order to earn precious foreign exchange for the country. According to her, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would ensure all measures to make the EFS user friendly for the exporters community. “The queries raised in today’s workshop would help in removing the discrepancies in the scheme,” she maintained. Saira Agha said the Board had also introduced barter scheme to facilitate exporters. Under this scheme, she said, the exporters would require neither letter of credit nor banking channel to export their shipments. The exporters would come out of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regime, she added.