Technical glitches in EFS to be removed: Collector Customs

LAHORE - Collector Customs Lahore Saira Agha on Tuesday as­sured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of removing the glitches in Ex­port Finance Scheme (EFS) at the earliest to make it user friendly to enhance trading activities and improve the inflows of foreign exchange in the country. She was chair­ing a workshop jointly or­ganized by the APTMA and Collectorate of Customs here at APTMA North Zone office. Collector Customs Sambarial Nayar Shafiq and Additional Collector Farah Farooq also accompanied her on the oc­casion. Chairman APTMA North Zone Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Ka­mran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir wel­comed the team. Technical staff from member mills also attended the workshop. Col­lector Customs Lahore said that all steps were being taken to promote the EFS, as it was very close to their hearts. She said the prime objective of the Scheme was to streamline the exports in order to earn precious for­eign exchange for the coun­try. According to her, the Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR) would ensure all measures to make the EFS user friendly for the exporters community. “The queries raised in today’s workshop would help in re­moving the discrepancies in the scheme,” she maintained. Saira Agha said the Board had also introduced barter scheme to facilitate export­ers. Under this scheme, she said, the exporters would re­quire neither letter of credit nor banking channel to ex­port their shipments. The exporters would come out of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regime, she added.