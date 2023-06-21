Tensions high in DR Congo six months ahead of vote  

KINSHASA - Key elections are looming in DR Congo, where political tensions combined with a security crisis and economic woes are creating a powerful and troubling brew. Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest country votes on December 20 for the presidency, national legislature, provincial assemblies and local councils. The complex ballot will be a crucial test of stability in a sprawling nation whose 63 years of post-colonial history have been marked by coups and iron-fisted rule. Four opposition figures are already crying foul over the organisation of the vote, accusing President Felix Tshisekedi of a stitchup. They say a voter registration drive is flawed and the two bodies overseeing the vote are dominated by Tshisekedi supporters.