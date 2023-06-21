UNFPA, Norwegian govt organize helath mela

Rawalpindi-With the support from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Norwegian government, NRSP/ RSPN, organized a health mela under the leadership of department of health and district (Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health & Nutrition Program) Rawalpindi, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

The goal was to create awareness and to showcase different health services provided at the health facilities, ranging from immunization to mother and child health and family planning. Government and private sector partners participated in the event by placing stalls of the respective health facilities offered to the community.

Men and women both participated in the session and were encouraged to visit each stall and learn about them for further uptake when needed. Minister of health – Dr Jamal Nasir attended the event as honorable chief guest, whereas, representatives from UNFAP (Dr Jamil), IRMCH (Dr. Naveed), DoH (Dr. Amir), PWD (Dr. Shereen Sukhan) NRSP (Dr. Nabeela), and RSPN (Mr Shahbaz) also attended and spoke on the importance of family planning for improving mother and child health.