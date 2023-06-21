US Ambassador lauds $130m collaboration with Pakistan on Gomal Zam Project

PESHAWAR - Ambassador Donald Blome visited the multi-purpose Gomal Zam Dam in the South Waziristan District of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was ac­companied by the Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. General (retired) Sajjad Ghani, and the Secretary of the Agri­culture Department of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Muhammad Javed Marwat.

The dam is a joint project of the governments of the United States and Pakistan that has yielded remarkable outcomes. Under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, our two countries are working together to advance water management, clean energy, and climate-smart agricul­ture initiatives. This single project has doubled agricultural production in the region by opening 191,000 additional acres for local farmers. It has also controlled potential flood damage for over 30,000 households, dramatically increased Pakistan’s na­tional water storage capacity, and pro­vided electricity for 20,000 homes.

“We are immensely proud of our $130 million collaboration with the Government of Pakistan on the Gomal Zam Multi-purpose Project, including the dam, irrigation infra­structure, and direct support to sur­rounding communities,” said Am­bassador Blome.

Gomal Zam Dam, the third-largest water storage facility in Pakistan, after the U.S.-funded Tarbela and Mangla Dams, is a critical piece of infrastructure in Pakistan’s strategy for climate change management and overall food security. With the gen­eration of additional 17 megawatts of hydropower, the dam provides a reliable, clean energy source and empowers farmers to improve their socio-economic conditions.

The United States Agency for In­ternational Development (USAID) invested $130 million in the dam, ir­rigation infrastructure, and agricul­ture development components. The Government of Pakistan and the pro­vincial government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provided an equal contri­bution toward the project cost.