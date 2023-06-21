Very hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust storm is expected in Northeast Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-nine degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit and Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is likely in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian, dry in Leh and Baramulla dry, while hot and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-nine, Leh eight, Shopian and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade.