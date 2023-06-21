Wall-chalking, plastic bags to be completely banned in Karachi, says Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi will be made a ‘Clean & Green’ city after removing wall-chalking and banning plastic bags in the city by ensuring strict implementation of laws. He said this while presiding over a meeting of departmental heads after reaching the KMC head office on Tuesday.

He said that one window operation will be started to provide services and other facilities. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said that we thank the citizens of Karachi for the trust they have placed in us. He said that his first priority is to stabilize Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) financially while cleaning of drains is the topmost challenge at this time, therefore measures should be taken to deal with the rains of the monsoon season. The citizens will see a change, in the next hundred days, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi were also present. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab received a warm welcome on his arrival at the head office of KMC with deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad as the officers and other employees of KMC greeted and showered with rose petals.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in order to improve the basic infrastructure of the city, maintenance of roads and provision of street lights will be done on a priority basis. KMC hospitals will be improved so that citizens can get proper medical facilities there, he added. The Mayor of Karachi said that various projects will be started under public-private partnership for the improvement of the city so that the private sector can be included in the works of construction and development of the city.

Earlier Mayor Karachi and the deputy mayor visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where they laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we will take everyone on board to improve the city. People’s Party has always made service to the people as its motto and construction and development works will be done in consultation with all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all have to work beyond politics in the interest of Karachi and he also invited the opposition to lend us a hand for the improvement and development of the city. He said this while addressing a press conference at the Frere Hall lawn on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People’s Party leader Najmi Alam, Qadir Patel and Karamullah Waqasi were also present.

Mayor said that the road map for development is being given to the citizens of Karachi through the media. He said that he is grateful to the party leadership for appointing him to this important position so as to play a positive role in the development of the city. There is an intention to work and very soon citizens will see work happening everywhere, he said. He said that we will make the governance better and transparent and the allegation of not being elected is wrong. The election was held legally and we were elected mayor and deputy mayor after winning the election, he added.

He said that in the next ten days, according to the legal procedure, he and the deputy mayor will contest the election from one of the UCs of Karachi. He said we have to give hope to the citizens that the local bodies can solve their problems.

He said that he started cleaning the drains ten days ago and this will be done speedily. KMC will work together with the provincial government to stand on its feet and the city is facing water shortage for which various projects are being implemented. He said that the sewage system in the city is being improved so that the roads and paths are safe from sewage overflow. Development work going on in different areas of the city and better transport facilities will be provided to the citizens. The construction and repair work of roads and bridges in different areas of Karachi will be completed rapidly, he said.

As many as 200 acres of land have been allocated in Kemari to meet the need of cemeteries and another big graveyard will be made in Malir, he said.

Directives have been issued for the swift lifting of offals of sacrificial animals on the coming Eid-ul-Azha, he has made an effective strategy regarding the removal of the waste of sacrificial animals. Anti-encroachment work will be carried out in the city with the repair, maintenance and construction of roads, he said.

He said that the infrastructure will also be improved in the rural areas and Goths of Karachi.

He said that the solution to the problems is not in the hands of any NGO or individual, but only the government can solve these problems by working in an empowered manner, now work will be seen in the city not only on the files but on-ground too.