WHO donates essential medicines worth Rs60m to KP

PESHAWAR - Dr Palitha Mahipala, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, visited the Director General Health Services (DGHS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday to emphasize the importance of close coordination between WHO and the health department. As a gesture of support, Dr Mahipala handed over essential medicines worth Rs 60 million to Dr Shaukat Ali, the Director General of the Health Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing gratitude for WHO’s generous contribution, Dr Shaukat Ali, DG Health, recognized the critical role the medicines would play in addressing healthcare needs in the region.

The donated medicines from WHO Pakistan include Artemether, Primaquine, Glucan time injections (46,500 quantity), Malaria kits PF/PV, and other essential medicines.