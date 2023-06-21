XWDiscos, KE seek Nepra nod for transfer of Rs31b addl burden to consumers on account of monthly FCA for May

ISLAMABAD-Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDiscos) and K-Electric (KE) have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) nod for the transfer of approximately Rs31 billion additional burden to the electricity consumers of the country on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for May 2023. In two separate petitions submitted to NEPRA, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos and KE have sought a hike of Rs2.0536/unit and Rs1.495/unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for May 2023. The impact of the Discos hike of Rs2.0536 will be over Rs28 billion (including GST), while the impact of the KE will be over Rs3 billion (including GST). NEPRA will hold public hearings on these petitions on July 5. Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to consumers only on a monthly basis through an automatic mechanism, while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges, including the impact transmission and distribution losses, are built in the base tariff by the federal government.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos said that for the month of May, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.8281/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs9.8817/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0536/unit to consumers. In the data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G informed that 12,283.68 GWh of electricity was generated during the month at the cost of Rs119.43 billion (or Rs9.7205/unit) and 11,954.36 GWh had been delivered to Discos with 2.46 percent as transmission losses. According to details, the power generation declined 16 percent year-on-year during the month under review, while it increased 23 percent over the previous month’s generation. Interestingly, the eleven-month cumulative power generation was down by 10 percent year on year 115,876 Gwh. The average cost of generation also declined by 26 percent in May 2023 to Rs9.7/unit over the same month of last year and five percent down over the previous month. Hydel generation stood at 3,312.2 GWh (26.96pc) during May from 1872.24 GWh (18.7pc) during April, indicating an increase of 79 percent.

The data further said that 241 GWh (1.96pc) of expensive electricity was generated from furnace oil during May, which was 8.25 percent higher than the 222.6 GWh (2.22pc) RFO-based generation of April. The RFO-based electricity in May cost Rs23.2416/unit. No electricity was generated from high-speed diesel during the month. The natural gas-based generation contributed 1,270.9 (10.35pc) of electricity to the national grid in May at Rs12.455/unit. In April, the gas-based power generation was 1,189.4 GWh (11.88pc) with a cost of 11.864/unit, showing that its generation cost increased by 4.98 percent. The generation from coal-based power plants increased by 9.5 percent to 2,061.3 GWh (16.78pc) in May from 1,883.13 GWh (18.17pc) in April. Coal was a comparatively cheaper source for power generation viz-a-viz RFO and RLNG, and it cost Rs10.5273/unit; however, its generation cost was also 14.2 percent less than Rs12.2696/unit in April 2023.

The cost of RLNG-based electricity was increased to Rs24.4595/unit in May from 23.835/unit during April. The RLNG-based electricity contribution to the national grid increased by 23.6 percent to 2,988 GWh (24.33pc) against 2,417.75 GWh (24.15pc) in April 2023.

Generation from nuclear power plants increased to 1,542.56 GWh (12.56pc) in May from 11,916 GWh (19.14pc) in April. The per unit cost of nuclear power was Rs1.148/unit against Rs1.055/unit in April.

The import of electricity from Iran of 34.5 GWh was at the cost of Rs23.5259/unit. From bagasse, 74.87 GWh of electricity was generated at Rs5.9822/unit, while wind, solar and mixed sources contributed 606.58 GWh, 124 GWh, and 27.66 GWh, respectively, to the national grid during the month.