10 drown during Eid-ul-Azha despite swimming ban

ATTOCK - The Eid-ul-Azha holidays turned tragic, with 10 people drowning in various incidents over three days, according to rescue officials. Officials said the accidents occurred at different locations along the Indus River and in a local dam where visitors had gathered to celebrate Eid and drowned while bathing. The rescue officials said among the victims were a pair of brothers and sisters, though their father was saved.

The bodies of five individuals have been recovered during rescue operations.

Efforts continue to locate the remaining five victims in the deep waters of Attock Khurd, Mallahi Tola, and Bagh Nilab.

The officials said that the district administration had imposed Section 144, prohibiting bathing in the rivers, canals and dams over the Eid holidays. Despite the ban, people continue to jump into the Indus River, defying the restrictions. The rescue personnel have demanded the administration deploy staff to enforce Section 144 strictly and prevent further incidents.