Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

141 cases registered against various banned organisations for illegally collecting hides

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab police ensured strict crackdown against banned organizations illegally collecting animal hides on Eid al-Azha across the province.

Legal actions were taken indiscriminately against those violating the government directives.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 141 cases were registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecting hides across the province, including Lahore. For violating the SOPs of the Home Department, 124 lawbreakers were arrested. Spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, 115 lawbreakers were arrested and 108 cases were registered. In Faisalabad, 10 cases were registered and 4 lawbreakers were arrested, while in Muzaffargarh, 10 cases, in Hafizabad 4 cases, in Jhelum 2 cases, and in Sialkot 2 cases were registered. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that actions were taken indiscriminately against organizations that did not comply with government directives.

Rain breaks long spell of extreme heat

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024