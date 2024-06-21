Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers and agencies, imposes heavy fines

Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers and agencies, imposes heavy fines
Web Desk
6:32 PM | June 21, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has implemented a new regulation mandating that social media influencers and marketing companies obtain licenses for promoting products and services.

Starting July 1, companies and influencers operating without a license face fines up to AED 10,000. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has set the license fee at AED 1,250 for influencers and AED 5,000 for marketing firms.

A notification from ADDED warned that entities conducting advertising activities without a license will be penalized. According to the Khaleej Times, obtaining the license is streamlined through the Tamm platform under the 'Department of Economic Development Services'.

The local government directive aims to regulate marketing activities conducted by social media influencers.

CM Gandapur Warns Against Loadshedding Exceeding 12 Hours Daily

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024