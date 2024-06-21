Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers and agencies, imposes heavy fines

, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has implemented a new regulation mandating that social media influencers and marketing companies obtain licenses for promoting products and services.

Starting July 1, companies and influencers operating without a license face fines up to AED 10,000. The Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has set the license fee at AED 1,250 for influencers and AED 5,000 for marketing firms.

A notification from ADDED warned that entities conducting advertising activities without a license will be penalized. According to the Khaleej Times, obtaining the license is streamlined through the Tamm platform under the 'Department of Economic Development Services'.

The local government directive aims to regulate marketing activities conducted by social media influencers.