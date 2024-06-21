Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Additional IG lauds medal-winning police constable

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Thursday honored Police Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his outstanding achievement in bodybuilding. Shahnawaz Khan recently won the gold medal in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship and earned the title of South Asia. In recognition of his accomplishment, Constable Shahnawaz Khan was presented with a CC-1 certificate and a cash reward by the Additional IGP at the Karachi Police Office, according to a spokesperson for the Karachi Police. Imran Yaqoob Minhas felicitated Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his remarkable success, noting that his victory has brought significant pride to the country. He commended Shahnawaz Khan’s dedication and effort and extended his best wishes for Khan’s future endeavors.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024