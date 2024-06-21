AI is replacing human tasks faster than you think

NEW YORK - Corporate America is rapidly adopting artificial intelligence to automate work once exclusively done by humans. Nearly half (46%) of large US firms plan to use AI within the next year to automate tasks previously done by employees, according to a survey of finance chiefs released Thursday. Those tasks include everything from paying suppliers and doing invoices to financial reporting, said the survey conducted by Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Richmond. That’s in addition to creative tasks for which some businesses are already relying on ChatGPT and other AI chatbots to assist, including crafting job posts, writing press releases and building marketing campaigns. The findings show companies are increasingly turning to AI to cut costs, boost profits and make their workers more productive. “You can’t be running an innovative company without seriously considering these technologies. You run the risk of being left behind,” Duke finance professor John Graham, academic director of the survey, told CNN in a phone interview. The CFO Survey, a collaboration of Duke and the Atlanta and Richmond Fed banks, found that nearly one in three (32%) firms — large or small — plan to use AI in the next year to complete tasks once done by humans. Some of this is already happening — especially among larger firms that have the financial firepower to experiment with AI.

Nearly 60% of all companies (and 84% of large companies) surveyed said that over the past year they have already leaned on software, equipment or technology including AI to automate tasks employees previously did. The survey was conducted between May 13 and June 3. Bosses are turning to AI for a variety of reasons, including to trim what they are spending on human workers. The CFO Survey found that companies say they are using automation to increase product quality (58% of firms); increase output (49%), reduce labor costs (47%) and substitute for workers (33%). Still, the good news for workers is that some experts don’t believe AI will cause mass job loss, at least not right away. “I don’t think there will be a lot of job loss in the year,” said Graham. “In the short run, this will be more about plugging some holes and possibly not hiring someone they would have otherwise — but not laying someone off. In part that’s because this is all-brand new.”