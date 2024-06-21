Amir Mughal, 9 co-accused granted bail by ATC

ISLAMABAD - Local PTI leader from Islamabad Amir Mughal who also contested general election 2024 from NA-46 has been granted post arrest bail along with 9 co-accused and ordered to release from jail against surety bonds of Rs. 100,000 each by Anti-Terrorism Court - II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Thursday at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. FIR no 551 was registered against Amir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, and Adv. Ali Bukhari and other protestors at P.S. Kohsar on June 14th after PTI organized a rally outside National Press Club, Islamabad. Amir Mughal along with 9 other protestors were arrested from the protest. PTI leaders were presented at ATC on June 15th where Shoaib Shaheen and Adv. Ali Bukhari were granted pre-arrest bail against surety bonds on Rs. 10,000 each, meanwhile, Amir Mughal along with 9!other detained protestors were sent to Adyala Jail on judicial remand. President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Riasat Azad, Adv. Ali Bukhari, Adv. Sardar Masroof, Adv. Ansar Kiyani along with other lawyers appeared at court on Thursday to represent PTI leaders and workers while Prosector Raja Naveed was representing the state.

Riasat Azad argued before the court that FIR registered against accused is fake and fictitious. He argued that the FIR is colorful exercise of law, misuse of authority by the State and it’s a case of discharge. Mr. Azad also said Complainant Shafqat who’s SHO police can’t register and FIR on section 144 since only Deputy Commissioner or subordinate officer can be a complainant on 144. Adv. Ali Bukhari argued that no altercation took place at the site of protest between protestors and Islamabad police. He also said section 324 and 395 doesn’t attract since there was not even verbal altercation between protestors and authorities. Ali Bukhari further argued that protest was telecasted live on TV and there’s not a single evidence that a tear gas gun and anti-riot gear of police was snatched by protestors. Prosecutor Raja Naveed told the court that every citizen has right to assemble but also have to follow restriction imposed by the law, he added, there’s a series of occurances like these which are done to make political point scoring.

He further said, they’re tentatively connected with the commission of offenses levelled in the FIR and they admitted presence at the occurance.

After hearing the arguments Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra reserved the judgment and later ordered release of Amir Mughal and 9 co-accused from Adyala Jail on bail against the surety bonds on Rs. 100,000 each.

Hearing of pre-arrest bail of Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari is on June 22nd in the same court.