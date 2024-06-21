Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die in Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD - Another two victims of laptop battery explosion died in Burn Unit of the Allied Hospital-1 here on Thursday, raising the death toll to four.

According to police, nine-year-old Talha s/o Ahmad and his sister Dua Fatima (6 years) died on Wednesday while seven others including Farhat (45) w/o Aslam, her son Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32) w/o Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza sustained serious injuries when a house caught fire due to burst of a laptop battery in Mohallah Sharifpura on Satiana Road. The Rescue-1122 had shifted the victims to Burn Unit of the Allied Hospital-I where 2 more victims- Nargas (32) and her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) breathed their last today while the condition of three injured was stated to be critical. Police were investigating the incident.

RPO for controlling crime rate in region

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed for evolving a comprehensive strategy to control crime rate across the region.

He was presiding over a performance review meeting here on Thursday. CPO Kamran Adil, SSP Operation Hassan Javed, SSP Investigation Abdul Wahab and other officers were present in the meeting. Issuing instructions to police officers, the RPO said that crackdown against anti-social elements should be intensified to control the increasing number of dacoities, street and house robberies in the region. He directed them to hold meetings with SHOs to update the pending cases and submit progress reports about cases to his office.

The RPO also directed for arresting drug peddlers, clearing hot spots. He said that the patrolling system should be effective to make the city’s roads safe for all, in addition to smashing criminal gangs. He also directed for registration of cases against cattle hustlers and recovering of looted properties from criminals.