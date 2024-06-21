Friday, June 21, 2024
Buttler surpasses Rizwan after Super 8s win

Azhar Khan
June 21, 2024
NEW YORK   -   England captain Jos Buttler surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan after beating West Indies by eight wickets in their first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Buttler scored 25 runs off 22 balls against West Indies and became the wicketkeeper batter with the most runs in T20Is leaving the likes of MS Dhoni, Mohammad Shahzad and Quinton de Kock behind.

MOST RUNS AS WICKET-KEEPERS IN T20IS

Jos Buttler (England)
— 2967 runs
Mohammad Rizwan
(Pakistan) — 2952
Quinton de Kock
(South Africa) — 2450
Mohammad Shahzad
(Afghanistan) — 2030
MS Dhoni (India) — 1617

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

