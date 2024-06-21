Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA decides to establish Wildlife Safari Park

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish Wildlife Safari Park in the federal capital.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said a press release issued here on Thursday. 

The park will be developed on a jungle theme and will include tree houses, facilities for close observation of animals and a rehabilitation center for animals. 

For this purpose, a technical team has been formed to evaluate the technical and financial aspects of establishing the Wildlife Safari Park.

Muhammad Ali said that the experiences of safari parks established at both national and international levels would be utilized.

The meeting also decided to launch Pakistan Street, which will feature outlets offering cuisines from around the world.

World Bank to provide $535mln to Pakistan

He said that the work on both projects will commence in the next fiscal year following detailed planning.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024