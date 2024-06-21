Chinese minister arrives on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD - Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Mr. Liu Jianchao arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit yesterday. He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui. Minister Liu Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the political parties on CPEC.