CM Gandapur warns against loadshedding exceeding 12 hours daily

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a stern warning to the federal government, declaring his refusal to tolerate power outages exceeding 12 hours per day in his province.

Chairing a meeting on Friday to address the issue of loadshedding, CM Gandapur received a briefing on the current power outage situation and the recovery efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting highlighted that Rs1 billion had been recovered with the assistance of the provincial government.

During the briefing, it was revealed that despite assurances of zero loadshedding during Eid, many areas experienced power cuts lasting from 12 to 18 hours. The province witnessed 81 protests against loadshedding since May 1.

Expressing disappointment, CM Gandapur emphasized that while the provincial government supports the federal government on power sector issues, the ongoing loadshedding is severely affecting the lives of the people. He urged the federal government to promptly address the issue to prevent the situation from escalating.

Earlier in the week, tensions escalated between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government when CM Ali Amin Gandapur personally intervened at a grid station in Dera Ismail Khan to restore electricity supply, amid widespread protests during Eidul Azha.

Gandapur criticized the federal government for its failure to curb extensive electricity loadshedding, which has exacerbated hardships for residents amid a persistent heatwave.