Conspiracy theories have extensively intensified among Pakistani people in recent years. Such theories tend to lead people into darkness. Once a conspiracy theory takes root in people’s minds, it becomes extremely difficult to dispel. In Pakistan, high school students are major victims of these false theories due to the lack of critical thinking strategies taught in schools.

In this context, conspiracy theories spread like a virus in societies where individuals tend to rely on the judgments of a particular group of people. Thus, they form their opinions without seeking information themselves. Likewise, if efforts are made to counter a conspiracy theory, those efforts themselves are turned into a conspiracy.

Five years ago, when I was in high school, an elder told me that the United States was the primary hurdle impeding Pakistan’s efforts to attain peace, prosperity, and progress. I believed his narrative and blamed the US for causing turmoil in my country without obtaining reliable information.

Breaking the shackles of conspiracy theories is the need of the hour. People should realize how dangerous such bogus theories can be. On the other hand, these theories benefit exploitative politicians. For decades, certain politicians have used conspiracy theories for their political gains.

To effectively counter conspiracy theories, analytical thinking skills through an improved education system can break the mold of these spurious theories. There is also a critical need to eradicate the country’s non-questioning culture. This will pave the way for people to seek information and conduct research themselves.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.