Cummins’ hat-trick, Warner’s heroics lead Australia to win over Bangladesh in rain-hit clash

NEW YORK - David Warner's unbeaten half-century and Pat Cummins' remarkable hat-trick propelled Australia to a commanding victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Chasing a target of 141, Australia secured a 28-run victory via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, marking their fifth consecutive win in the tournament. Openers Travis Head and Warner provided a strong start, scoring 59 runs during the powerplay with aggressive strokeplay. The game, however, was interrupted by rain shortly after the powerplay.

Head, who contributed 31 off 21 balls with three fours and two sixes, was dismissed by Rishad Hossain immediately after the rain break. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh fell in the next over, but Warner continued his onslaught, reaching his half-century in 34 balls with a six off Taskin Ahmed. At the next rain interruption, Australia was 28 runs ahead of the DLS par score.

The persistent second spell of rain forced the match to be called off, giving Australia a 28-run victory. Warner remained unbeaten with 53 off 35 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes, while Glenn Maxwell was not out on 14 off 6 balls.

Earlier, Cummins took the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2024, limiting Bangladesh to 140-8. His hat-trick spanned two overs, dismissing Mahmudullah (2) and Mahedi Hasan (1) on consecutive deliveries in the 18th over, and then removing the settled Towhid Hridoy at the start of the next over.

Mitchell Starc struck first, bowling Tanzid Hasan (0) on the third ball of the innings. Bangladesh made a comeback with a 58-run partnership between Litton Das and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Das scored 16 off 25 before falling to Adam Zampa, who later dismissed Shanto for 41 off 36 balls.

Towhid Hridoy played a quickfire 40 off 28 balls, featuring two sixes and two fours, before becoming Cummins' third victim. Taskin Ahmed's unbeaten 13 off 7 balls helped Bangladesh reach 140-8 in their 20 overs. Cummins led the Australian bowling with figures of 3-29, while Zampa took two wickets.

Reflecting on his performance, player of the match Pat Cummins, said: "Getting Hridoy's wicket was crucial as he was set and building the innings. I’ve had a few hat-tricks in junior cricket, but never for Australia, so it’s great to join the club with Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis. Tonight’s performance was polished; our goal was to win the game, and we did that well."

SCORES IN BRIEF

AUSTRALIA 100-2 (Warner 53*) beat BANGLADESH 140-8 (Shanto 41, Hridoy 40, Cummins 3-29) by 28 runs (DLS method).