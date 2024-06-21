Friday, June 21, 2024
DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rains

Staff Reporter
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    After the rain in the city, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Rafia Haider on Thursday directed the officers and relevant departments that all machinery and staff should be on high alert to address potential issues. Ensuring smooth traffic flow during rain, the DC called for the clearance of underpasses to prevent any disruption.  She also highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness in underground passages for seamless traffic movement. Moreover, Rafia Haider urged the Lahore Waste Management Company to uphold cleanliness standards and keep disposal sta­tions fully operational. She advised the management to take necessary precautions and monitor the situa­tion closely.

Staff Reporter

