SUKKUR - The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur Prisons Aslam Malik here on Thursday visited interview sheds and waiting areas and inquired from the relatives of prisoners about arrangements at the Sukkur Central Jail-I. He also visited different barracks in the jail and spent good time with prisoners. Malik said that libraries and utility stores had also been established in jails, and chillers were operating, providing filtered cold water to prisoners, adding that play grounds were made available to prisoners for games for their physical fitness. The DIG Prions Malik emphasized to the Jail authorities that the food served was designed to fulfill the nutritional needs of the inmates, contributing to their overall health and well-being.

“The provision of hygienic food is a top priority in the correctional facilities,” he underscored.