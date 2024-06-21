Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

District admin takes action to address sewerage issues in Khanewal

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL, Jun 20    -   The district administration on Thursday became active in solving the sewerage problems faced by the residents of Khanewal city.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Tariqabad Disposal Works and instructed the authorities to keep the facility continuously functional to address the drainage issues in the surrounding areas.

The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department and the Municipal Committee officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project which was completed in 2020.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for timely desilting of the disposal wells, ensuring the motors remain functional and making alternative arrangements in case of power outages.

He stressed that providing the best municipal services to the citizens should be a priority for local governments.

Man killed in front of his son for resisting robbery in Karachi

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the completed soling and drainage projects in Kot Islam and Haveli Koranga and reviewed the construction work of a road in Haveli Koranga and Sadhu Kanwanwala.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024