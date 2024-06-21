England aim to secure semis spot against South Africa

New York - England’s batters are set to face a formidable South African bowling unit in the In a highly anticipated Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup Super 8s in Gros Islet on Friday. A win in this match will significantly boost either team’s chances of securing a spot in the semifinals.

England come into this match riding high after a dominant eight-wicket victory over the West Indies, a performance that propelled them to the top of the group with a superior Net Run Rate (+1.34) compared to South Africa’s (+0.90). This crucial encounter adds extra motivation for both sides as they seek to advance in the ICC showpiece event.

South Africa, meanwhile, narrowly avoided an upset against the USA, emerging victorious by 18 runs in their Super Eight opener. English opener Phil Salt, currently ranked as the No. 2 T20I batter in the world, showcased his class with an unbeaten 87, guiding England in a tricky 181-run chase.

Salt will once again be pivotal for England, aiming to provide an explosive start alongside skipper Jos Buttler, who is eager to find his form. Buttler has managed 91 runs from four innings and will be looking to convert his starts into substantial scores. The return to form of Jonny Bairstow, who struck a crucial unbeaten 48 against the West Indies, also boosts England’s confidence. Bairstow, after a slow start to the tournament, used his experience to anchor England’s innings in their last match.

South Africa’s key challenge will be to contain England’s powerful batting lineup. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who demonstrated exceptional control and discipline in their victory against the USA, will be crucial in this effort. The duo’s performance in the middle and death overs was instrumental in defending a tight total.

A significant positive for South Africa is the resurgence of Quinton de Kock, who found form with a 40-ball 74 against the USA after a series of low scores. De Kock’s return to form adds depth to South Africa’s batting lineup.

England, having already played in Gros Islet, will have better insights into the conditions. “We’ve still got a couple more games to win. Different venues, different surfaces. Never know what you’re going to get out there,” said De Kock after their match against the USA.

England’s bowlers also excelled against the West Indies, with Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer delivering economical spells that restricted their opponents. Rashid’s economy rate of 5.25 and Archer’s 12 dot balls were key in preventing the West Indies from setting a daunting target.

“We bowled well to restrict a powerful batting lineup. Now, it’s important to put this to bed and focus on the next match,” Buttler commented.The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for a semifinal berth in this prestigious tournament.

TEAMS

SOUTH AFRICA: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.