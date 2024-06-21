Friday, June 21, 2024
Gold rates remain unchanged at local market, up by $3 in int’l trade

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs241,300 on Thursday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs206,876 and Rs189,636, respectively. The price of per tola and 10 grams silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,335 from $2,332 the association reported.

