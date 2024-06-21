Friday, June 21, 2024
Hari Welfare association condoles Karamat Ali’s demise

June 21, 2024
NAWABSHAH    -   Hari welfare association has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Veteran labour activist Karamat Ali who passed away in Karachi. In a statement, President Hari Welfare association Akram Khaskheli and others office bearers said that  Karamat Ali always remained helping hand the Hari welfare association and dedicated his life for the rights of laborers, peasants and marginal segments of society. They said that Karamat Ali always encouraged poor and destitute people to fight for their genuine rights. They prayed to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of departed soul.

