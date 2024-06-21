Hazara Waterfalls attract thousands of tourists

Hazara - The newly found Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley, Haripur, have taken the tourism industry by storm, attracting thousands of visitors during the Eid holidays.

This natural wonder, nestled in the heart of Jab Valley, boasts eight majestic waterfalls, lush green mountains, and diverse flora and fauna. The valley’s natural beauty is a sight to behold, with waterfalls ranging from 50 to 100 feet in height. The trek to the waterfalls is an adventure in itself, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Tourists have been flocking to the site, praising its unspoiled beauty and serenity. Located just 1 hour and 30 minutes away from Islamabad and a 30-minute drive from Khanpur Dam, Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley is an easily accessible destination for tourists.

The sudden surge in tourism has brought a welcome boost to the local economy, with locals benefiting from the increased demand for food, accommodations, and guided tours. The valley’s potential for tourism is vast, and if developed, it could become a major destination, attracting visitors from all over the world.

The natural beauty of Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley is a treasure waiting to be explored. With its stunning waterfalls, lush green mountains, and diverse flora and fauna, it has the potential to become a landmark destination in Pakistan’s tourism industry. If developed, this site could offer a range of activities, including hiking, trekking, and rock climbing, making it a must-visit destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers.