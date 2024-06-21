Friday, June 21, 2024
Heavy Price

June 21, 2024
Another journalist’s life has been lost, highlighting the inadequate protections and freedoms for journalists in Pakistan. Journalists bear the crucial responsibility of keeping people informed, highlighting injustices, and speaking truth to power. The cost is too high for those who pursue journalism as a passion. The state has miserably failed to protect journalists, as evidenced by the killing of Khalil Jibran in Landi Kotal.

In May alone, four journalists were killed in Pakistan, with others attacked. We likely do not have an accurate count of how often journalists are threatened, intimidated, or blackmailed for doing their job. Press freedom worldwide is under attack as governments become more controlling. The deaths of journalists in Gaza offer another sad picture, but that is a case of active conflict. In Pakistan, attacks on journalists have persisted over the years. Since 1992, the Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 64 journalists have been killed.

The pressure to take political sides is another dark chapter in Pakistan’s journalistic landscape. While the media landscape is far from ideal, the state can at least bring the killers to justice. Pakistan has appeared on the CJP’s index every year as a country where killers of journalists go unpunished, which only increases the number of attacks. Much more needs to be done to protect journalists, starting with locating and punishing Khalil Jibran’s killers.

Globally, investigative stories by journalists propel states into action against massive corruption or crime. If we discourage our journalists and push them to fear for their lives, the media arm becomes largely useless. Pakistan needs to take decisive action and must not brush off Khalil Jibran’s murder as just another addition to the list of those who bravely chose to speak the truth, despite the odds.

