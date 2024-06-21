Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IESCO notifies power suspension progamme

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CDA Flats, G-8/2, Iqbal Town, UC Road, Charah, Melody, New Marvi, Park Enclave, F-10 Markaz, G-10/3, Industrial.I&II, Carriage Factory, Golara.II, Railway Road, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Canton, Patriata, Angori Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Medina Colony, Amerhamza Colony Feeders, GSO Circle, Bhni, Baral/MES-I, Gadari, CMH/MES-II feeders and surroundings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024