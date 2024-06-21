IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the formation of a committee to address the provision of health facilities for Sindh Police personnel through health insurance at private hospitals. Sindh IGP issued these instructions during a meeting about police health insurance held at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Thursday. According to IGP Sindh, the committee will create a detailed report on the health insurance facility. The committee will include DIGPs of Finance, Establishment, Divisional DIGPs, and AIGPs Admin and Welfare. The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Welfare, DIGPs Establishment, Admin Karachi, and AIGPs Finance and Welfare Sindh. Earlier in the meeting, DIGP Establishment provided a comprehensive briefing on the features, benefits, and medical facilities offered by the Police Health Insurance Policy.