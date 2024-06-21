In Senate, PTI strongly reacts to heavy taxes in budget

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday labelled the annual budget 2024-25 as the recipe of disaster, warning of a revolution in the country if the proposals to impose “heavy” direct taxes were approved. As the house resumed the budget debate after a break of Eid holidays, the parliamentary leader of PTI in the Senate Syed Ali Zafar said that history was a witness to the fact “what happens when an unrepresentative government levies taxes.” He said that monarchy in the United Kingdom ended after the King imposed taxes. Referring to American and French revolutions, he added people didn’t accept taxes when there were no true representative governments.

Senator Ali recalled Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said he had diagnosed the disease blaming unnecessary intervention of government in economy for slow growth and also described market-based economy as the solution. The finance minister’s declared aims and objectives appear to be missing out of the budget documents, he said, adding that there was no proposal to curtail government spending. He underlined that budget sought to tax salaries class and the already troubled real estate sector. He said that the proposal to enhance tax revenues by 40 percent would further slow down the economic growth. He predicted that the ruling coalition would soon bring in a mini-budget.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza speaking on his turn questioned the legal status of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He alleged the council was meant to grab resources of the smaller provinces. He added social injustice was the main reason behind disturbance in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He asked if those who came into power as a result of rigged elections and presented budget were chosen representatives. “Yes, perhaps they are chosen, but not chosen by the people of Pakistan but by the establishment,” he said while answering his question himself.

Senator Faisal Vawda said that Pakistan had suffered a lot due to absence of consistency and continuation of policies. He opposed the imposition of additional taxes on hybrid and electric vehicles, adding that additional taxes on vehicles were not acceptable. The house was adjourned to meet again today due to lack of quorum, pointed out by the opposition.