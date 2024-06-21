Islamabad police ensure robust security arrangements for Eid

ISLAMABAD - Under the command of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police ensured robust security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Due to the excellent strategy of Islamabad Police, no untoward incident occurred in Islamabad. During Eid, Islamabad Police provided special facilities to families at recreational spots while preventing mischief-makers from hooliganism and one-wheeling. More than 1,500 motorcycles were impounded in various police stations, and the verification process of these motorcycles is ongoing. IG Islamabad said that every officer of Islamabad Police sacrificed their family celebrations to provide security to the citizens and set a high example of determination and commitment.

The establishment of peace and order in Islamabad is a testament to the excellent strategy of Islamabad Police. He further said that the credit for the excellent security goes to every officer of Islamabad Police, from constable to IG. We are committed to protecting the lives and property of the public. IG Islamabad thanked the traders, journalist community, and public for their cooperation in making the security arrangements effective. He said that we will continue to play a vital role in maintaining peace in our city with unity.

IG Islamabad visits duty points of cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the Faizabad checkpoint on the third day of Eid and met with the police officers stationed at the checkpoint. During the visit, IG Islamabad announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for all officers for performing their duties effectively and efficiently, informed police spokesman on Thursday. On the occasion, he said these are the officers who are sacrificing their own family celebrations to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Police officers are my family and close to my heart. The police officers on duty during Eid will be given leave in stages. Because of these officers, the citizens of Islamabad celebrated Eid peacefully, he added. He directed the police officers to perform their duties effectively, to treat citizens courteously during the checking process, and to conduct effective checks of suspicious vehicles. He further said that the protection of the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police. Meanwhile, following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk supervised the Islamabad Traffic Police to implement an effective plan to maintain traffic flow on highways and protect citizens from accidents during Eid-ul-Adha. Besides ensuring effective traffic management at public places, a crackdown was conducted against motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling and hooliganism on highways, issuing 4,154 challan tickets and impounding dozens of motorcycles in various police stations, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that the impounded motorcycles included those without number plates, with incorrect numbers, altered motorcycles, and without licenses. Due to the effective arrangements by the traffic police, no incidents of one-wheeling, racing, or motorcycle accidents occurred in the federal capital. He further said that the efforts and duties performed by Islamabad Police during Eid-ul-Adha were appreciated by all segments of society and citizens on various forums. The effective traffic management by police officers on duty at public places and highways was also commended by the citizens, he added.