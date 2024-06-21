Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different areas of city

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA    -    On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Qamber police conducted operations against the criminals and arrested three suspects on Thursday, including the main suspect in the murder case and drug dealer and claimed to have seized weapons and drugs. In this regard, the police of Mahi Mukool police station, while conducting an operation near the Malana Mosque, arrested Rajab Ali Mugheri, the second accused involved in the murder case of 6 people who were killed in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri a month ago, along with a pistol and bullets. According to the police, an accused Niaz Hussain has been arrested in the same case.  On the other hand, the police of Shahdadkot B Section police station arrested the notorious drug dealer Fateh Ali Phalpoto from Mubarak Kanto Sajawal Road and seized 1700 grams of hashish from his possession. Meanwhile, the Bahram police have arrested the undercover suspect in the murder case on a tip-off. According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.

Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims announced

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024