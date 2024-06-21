Friday, June 21, 2024
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachi administration arrested 173 individuals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha on violation of ban imposed to prevent spreading offal and garbage on roads and streets. The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, while enforcing Section 144 Cr.P.C in the city prior the Eid imposed ban on tearing off offal for tripe and spreading the waste on roads, streets and public places. The commissioner also directed deputy commissioners to take effective action against scavengers who are responsible for tearing offal and littering and spreading garbage while violating the ban. According to the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners to the Commissioner Karachi 26 individuals were arrested in District South, 44 in District East, 7 in District West, 14 in District Malir,  57 in District Korangi, 40 in District Central and 5 were nabbed in district Keamari. The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi said the crackdown was enforced to maintain cleanliness and public hygiene in the city.

