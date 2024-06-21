Friday, June 21, 2024
Karachi water supply to be suspended in some areas

Agencies
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) spokesperson said they would repair 48-inch water line at Karachi University. The repair work will start at 8am on June 22 and will be completed by 8pm on June 23 and last for a total of 36 hours. The spokesperson said Water supply will be suspended in some areas of Gulshan, Central District, Gulistan Johar, and Scheme 33. On Friday, mainly hot weather is expected in most upper districts of the province, while hot and humid in coastal areas. However, windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is likely in Dadu. Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, Mithi and Thatta.

Agencies

