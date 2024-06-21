KP Museum Dept promotes historical sites through digital media

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archeology and Museum Department is planning to create videos showcasing Peshawar’s historical sites, aiming to attract foreign tourists and boost government revenues.

Peshawar, with a documented history dating back 2,500 years, is rich with numerous historical and archaeological treasures. The department’s proposal includes producing short videos highlighting iconic sites such as Peshawar Museum, Balahisar Fort, Gor Kathri, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Chowk Yadgar, Mohabat Khan Mosque, and Sethi House. These videos will emphasize the historical significance of these locations using digital media platforms.

Known as the oldest living city in South Asia, Peshawar is revered for preserving eight to ten ancient civilizations, including Gandhara, making it a prime attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director of Archeology and Museums, highlighted that the excavation at Gor Kathri has unearthed evidence supporting Peshawar’s status as the oldest continuously inhabited city in South Asia. The site’s excavation, chronicled in the British Journal ‘Current World Archaeology’, spans 20 layers, offering a comprehensive historical profile from the British era to the pre-Indo-Greek period.

Throughout its history, Peshawar has endured the influence of numerous civilizations—from the Persians and Greeks to the Mughals and British—which has shaped its unique cultural tapestry.

The preservation efforts extend to significant landmarks like Peshawar Museum, renowned for its vast collection of Gandhara art and artifacts.

The museum currently houses 40,000 rare antiquities, including artifacts depicting the life of Lord Buddha, attracting visitors and scholars globally.

Additionally, conservation work on the historic Mohabat Khan Mosque has been completed, focusing on restoring its original architectural integrity. The ongoing efforts aim to safeguard over 3,000 historical sites across Peshawar and neighboring districts, reflecting the region’s rich archaeological heritage.

The initiative underscores KP Government’s commitment to promoting cultural tourism and preserving archaeological treasures, reinforcing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a hub of archaeological wonders and historical exploration.