Make Budget Democratic

The budget debate has opened in the National Assembly, one of the most challenging phases each government faces during its tenure. Since the budget presentation, the government’s coalition partners have expressed dissatisfaction over not being sufficiently integrated into the process. As a non-majority government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should cooperate and take input from all parties, especially its coalition partners.

The budget debate is the right time to include all political parties represented in the house, even the opposition. This is PML-N’s chance to step ahead of the previous government, which could not tolerate differing opinions. All questions and reservations on the budget must be fully heard and addressed. Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) initial reluctance to join the debate indicates the government has few supporters for the presented budget. As the house opens for debate, the government can draw support by including all voices and making this a truly democratic budget before it is approved.

PPP should be taken into confidence, and the budget should be a holistic national plan owned by all parties and representatives. If the coalition is unhappy with the Public Sector Development Program, it should be thoroughly reconsidered. PML-N should avoid proving at every point that popular mandate backing is missing from its decisions. PPP’s walkout from the last session did not bode well for how the budget is received. Inability to reconcile with coalition parties will make it difficult for PML-N to gain support for future decisions.

The debate is PML-N’s chance to shine and act more democratically by including the opposition as a gesture of generosity and the coalition as a mark of necessity. The coalition partners are the strength of this government and must be treated as such. PPP’s expertise is invaluable and must be integrated.