Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Malkoo's plea for removal from no-fly list transferred to another LHC judge

Malkoo's plea for removal from no-fly list transferred to another LHC judge
Web Desk
5:17 PM | June 21, 2024
National

The petition filed by pop singer Muhammad Ashraf, popularly known as Malkoo, against the placement of his name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), has been transferred to another judge within the Lahore High Court.

LHC’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, who took up the petition on Friday, forwarded the case to Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, who is handling similar cases.

Malkoo had lodged the petition through advocate Azhar Siddique, challenging the listing of his name in the PNIL.

In his plea, the singer argues that he had scheduled live performances in the United Kingdom from June 19 to July, but was unlawfully placed on the PNIL.

The petitioner contends that placing his name on the PNIL violates several constitutional articles including Articles 9 (Security of person), 14 (Inviolability of dignity of man), 15 (Freedom of movement), 16 (Freedom of assembly), and 18 (Freedom of trade, business, or profession).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024