Man killed in front of his son for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI - In a distressing incident, robbers shot dead a man and injured his son for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi area. As per details, robbers entered a gas filling shop at Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi and opened fire during resistance, killing Zafar and injuring his son Wahab.

Police reported that the injured Wahab managed to seize the pistol from the robbers and fired at them, causing both robbers to flee the crime scene. The injured robbers went to Jinnah Hospital for treatment, where the injured Wahab identified them, leading to their arrest by the police. The robbers were identified as Qadir and Ehtisham.

The injured Abdul Wahab informed the police that they work in the LPG business and that their shop had been robbed three times before. When three robbers came to the shop this time, he recognized them. Wahab recounted that when the robbers shot his father, he snatched the pistol from one of them and shot both robbers, injuring them. He sustained two gunshot wounds from the robbers. The robbers were residents of Bengali Para. The injured son demanded justice, stating that he witnessed his father’s murder.

Enmity between two groups of Pahore Tribe in Jacobabad takes two lives

An old enmity between two groups of Pahore Jutt Tribe settled in Jacobabad killed two men of a group on Thursday. Armed persons of a group attacked the rival people when they were going to the local court for the hearing. The assassins attacked the rival group at the Old College Road in Jacobabad and killed two people on the spot and the other one injured badly. The accused escaped from the crime scene without any resistance or quick response from the law enforcers after the attack.

Jacobabad police said the incident occurred in the limits of the City Police Station. The dead bodies and the wounded person were shifted to the hospital. The police said the deceased have been identified as Munir Pahore and Hayat Pahore who belong to Mehran Pahore, a village on the outskirts of Thal. The police said the incident occurred on a long-standing dispute between two groups of the Pahore community.

The police said the area had been cordoned off to arrest the accused. Historically, Pohare gotra originated from Raja Poru of Kekaya Kingdom. Pahores refers to a clan of Rajputs who descended from King Porus or the ancient tribe called Puru.

The alternative spellings of the name are Pahor and Pahur. Pahore clan is found in northern districts of Sindh. They are found in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Dadu, Khairpur Sindh, Larkana, Jowngal, Sukkur and Shikarpur, Chachran, Mauza and Pahore.