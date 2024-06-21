Man kills mother, three sisters over honour in Khanewal

A man allegedly killed his mother and three sisters over honour in Khanewal on Friday.

According to police officials, this horrific murder happened in Okanwala area of the Saddar Kabirwala police station in Khanewal.

The suspect opened fire on his three sisters working in the fields. Later, he murdered his mother at home after killing his sisters.

Police team arrived at the crime scene and started investigation. They said they would arrest the suspect soon.

Police reported that the alleged murdered had fled the crime spot.

Those killed were 15-year Haleema, 20-year Amna, 22-year Samina and 50-year-old mother Hasina Bibi.

The dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for postmortem.